Marie Hook, 99, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville, KY.
She was born Sept. 13, 1922, in Anton, KY, to the late Joseph David Summers, and Annie Prudence Higdon. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ollie Hook; her second husband, Herman Hook; daughter, Yvonne Hook Gibson; step-daughters, Phyllis Inglis and Freda Cotton; step-son, Don Hook; and all of her siblings.
Ms. Hook was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and an avid UK fan.
She is survived by step-son, Pete Hook of Anton, KY; three grandchildren, David A. Gibson of Madisonville, Dennis A. Gibson of Madisonville; and DeAndria (Tony) Hopper of Madisonville; son-in-law, Floyd Gibson; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Reno officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Nebo.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.
