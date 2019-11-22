Robert Young Harris, 81, of Hanson, KY passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born January 26, 1938 in Macon County, TN to the late Hubert Young Harris and Myrtle A. Jenkins Harris. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles Harris and two sisters, Dorothy Pillow and Betty Jo Harris.
Robert retired from the Hopkins County Public Works Department. He was a member of Life Apostolic Church, where he loved going to church. He enjoyed working on his tractor and loved his dozer.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Tompkins Harris; one daughter, Sonya Harris of Glasgow, KY; one son, Michael Harris of Madisonville; two sisters, Clara Mae Moore of Elkhart, IN and Brenda (Tim) Hermes of Newburgh, IN; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Life Apostolic Church with Bro. Dustin Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Sassafras Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Saturday at Life Apostolic Church
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
