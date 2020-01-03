Michael L. Bell, 65, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Bell was born July 22, 1954, in Benton, the son of Ms. Evelyn Peck Bell and the late Doris Ray Bell, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Ann Bell; second wife, Roxie Davis Bell; and one brother, Barry Ray Bell.
Mr. Bell was a member of Charleston First Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the NRA. He retired from the Pike County, Indiana, school system, where he worked in facility maintenance. Michael was a cherished friend to many, he loved his family and his dog with all of his heart.
Mr. Bell is survived by his daughters, Kara Lynn Moyer, of Princeton, Indiana; Jennifer Michelle (Steven) York, of Benton; Chelsea Bickford (Andrew), of Hawaii; two sons, Brian Michael (Jill) Bell, of Princeton, and Dustin Ray (Jeremy), of Orlando, Florida; mother Barbara Bell, of Gilbertsville; his sister, Kim Bell, of Paducah; one brother, Donald Bell, of Portland, Tennessee; his beloved dog, Coco; his grandchildren, Clayton, Evan, Khloe, Vayden, Raylen, Christian, Sophia and Arvel; two grandsons who are on the way, Tracy, Jasmine, Dylan, Madeline, Malachi and Angie.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Melton Funeral Home with Bro. Patrick Yates officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 11 a.m. until the service time Saturday at Melton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Charleston First Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
