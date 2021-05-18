Pedro R. Mendoza, 64, of Hanson passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana. Born Oct. 31, 1956, to the late Pedro and Santos Mendoza of Mexico. He attended Pritchett’s Chapel and was employed by Warrior Coal Company where he worked at the prep plant. He had many interests such as auctions and flea markets, car shows, car races, wood working and being a mechanic. His favorite hobby was time with his grandchildren and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaspard and Verdie Ware; and sister, Marlene Alexander.
Survived by his wife of 18 years, Lisa (Southard) Mendoza of Hanson; four children, Alan Mendoza of Burna, Ben (Brittanie) Wells of Dixon, Meghan Bostick of Providence and Zachary (Ashley Barker) Brinkley of Providence; nine grandchildren, Dylan Mendoza, Owen Wells, Bristol Johnson, Briley Oldham, Wyatt Wade, Sophia Bostick, Ellee Bostick, Jay Bostick and Charles Johnston; and several bonus children.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. at Pritchett’s Chapel on Wednesday with Bro. Steve Terry and Bro. Gary Hardest officiating. Burial to follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Hanson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville from 5 to 7 p.m. and at the church after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Pallbearers are Billy “Hillbilly” Knight, Mike Branson, Jacob Laddy, Zach Brinkley, Caleb White and Jared Turner. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Ashby and Jim Eaves.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Landon’s Hope or Pritchett’s Chapel Church, information is listed at bandyfuneral
