Philip Delmar DeHart, 76, of Hanson, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was born, Feb. 3 1944, in Olive Hill, to the late Charles “Ernest” DeHart and Ezelle Flannery Lane.
Phil was a Vietnam War vet whose passion was geology. After his service to his country, Phil worked as a highly respected geologist who contracted with Exxon Mobile and later worked with Donan Engineering. Eventually, his experience as a geologist led him to a position with MSHA in Madisonville, as a mining safety and health inspector. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, lapidary, visiting with his grandkids, and loving on his dogs as well as dogs in the neighborhood.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene “Ann” McGown DeHart.
Surviving are his children, Samantha DeHart-Strom (Dale) of Belleville, Illinois, and Philip David DeHart (Jenny) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Justin Hendrix, Brianna Allard, Allison DeHart and Daniel DeHart; and his stepdaughter, Kelly McGowan.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the DeHart Cemetery in Olive Hill, with Bro. Darryl Garvin officiating. Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. to Noon on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Duvall & Moore Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 149 Whitt Street, Olive Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to vetdogs.org (VetDogs) or to diabetes.org (American Diabetes Assoc.)
Online condolences may be sent to www.duvallandmoore.com.
