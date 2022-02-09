Jessie M. McElvain, 76, of Providence, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Shemwell’s Nursing Home in Providence.
She was born September 20, 1945, in Logan, WV, to the late Henry Hammond and Birdie Conley Hammond. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry McElvain; brother, John Hammond; and sister, Nettie Dowmond.
Jessie made her living as a homemaker and was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Gerri Lynn (Jerry) Moore of Providence and Jessica Utley of Providence; one son, Carl Wayne (Sammie) McElvain of Paducah KY; four sisters, Eliza Livingston, Willa Hall, Rosa Bischoff, and Bonnie Kelly; several grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m Friday February 11, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel with Bro. Kerry Smith officiating. Burial will take place in Green Grove Cemetery in Providence.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and after noon on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
