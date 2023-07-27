Joan Marie Rose, 84, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home. She was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Marietta, Ohio to the late Martha Eddy Biehl and Delbert Biehl. She retired as a deputy register for the state of Ohio. She loved attending church and spending time with her grandchildren. Joan was a member of Madisonville Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward N. Rose; daughter, Tracy Kline; son, Joseph E. Rose; and four brothers.
Survivors include her son-in-law, Russell Kline of Madisonville; daughter-in-law, Jessica Dillon of Columbus, Ohio; grandsons, Kevin (Jordan Crabbe) Kline of Nashville, Tennessee and Elijah Dillon of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held in Columbus, Ohio at a later date. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, July 28, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to Madisonville Church of Christ, 1035 North Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.