PRINCETON — Tyrone French, 79, of Princeton, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Princeton Health & Rehabilitation Center in Princeton. Mr. French was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Wayne County, Michigan, to the late R.C. French and Katherine Tabor French Webb. He worked for over 30 years as a coal miner and retired with Peabody Coal Co. He was a member of the UMWA District 12. Additionally, he was a woodworker and worked professionally for several years as a wood crafting artist, taking his product to craft shows mostly in the Eastern portion of the country. He was a member of the River Church in Nortonville.
Mr. French is preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Avanel French; his wife, Judith Ann French; brother James Hugh French; his sister, Peggy French Brooks; and a granddaughter, Judith Rachelle French.
He is survived by his wife, Shrilda Heaton French of Princeton; two daughters, Cheryl Shaffer of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Sherrie (Jerry) Lewis of Crestview, Florida; one son, Cris (Lisa) French of Craig, Colorado; two brothers, Marshall (Pam) Webb of Alaska and Durwood (Gladys) Browning of Slaughters; grandchildren Elizabeth (Jared) Mosley, Justin (Paige) Rambo, Asher French, Mia French, Micah French (Ben) Giffin, Tyler French, Renea LeGuillon, Brian Lewis and Rachelle Ledoux; and several great-grandchildren Isabelle Madeline, Sam, Luke, Mosley, Charlotte Rambo, Kaori Smith, Ellie Ledoux, Braylon Johnson, Ruby LeGuillon and Grady LeGuillon.
Visitation for Tyrone French will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. John Segree will be officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. Mr. French’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhome
facebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to Pennyrile Hospice, 220 Burley Ave., Hopkinsville, KY 42240 and Gideons International. Envelopes available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.