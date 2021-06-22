Tina Darlene Armstrong, 57, of Madisonville, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Armstrong; sons, Thomas Eisenhauer and Brandon Eisenhauer; daughter, Amanda Eisenhauer; and her father, Roy Joe Head.
A memorial service: 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Life Apostolic Church, 1630 South Main Street Madisonville, KY 42431. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care. Visitation: From 2 p.m. until the service hour Wednesday at the church.
