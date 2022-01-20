Douglas Winston Blanchard, 77, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born on March 5, 1944, in Beulah, to the late Alice Kirkwood Blanchard and Paul Blanchard. He was a proud United States Army Veteran. Douglas worked at Whirlpool, was a self-employed truck driver, and later worked at Wal-Mart up until his retirement. He loved fishing, watching westerns, and woodworking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Blanchard; an infant brother, John Henry Blanchard; and his brothers, James, Robert, and Arnold Blanchard.
Survivors include his son, Rick (fiancée- Bobbi Wilcox) Blanchard of Madisonville; his grandsons, Dustin (Jennifer) Blanchard of Dawson Springs, and Dalton Blanchard of Madisonville; and his great-grandchildren, Luke and Katie Blanchard, and Alexis Earl.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd. Hopkinsville, KY with Dustin Blanchard officiating. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
