Frankie Carroll Faulkner, 88, of Eddyville, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Evansville, IN.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1935, in Christian County to the late Ivy Pearl (Meador) Faulkner and Robert A. Faulkner. He retired from Whirlpool Corporation. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary G. Faulkner; sister, Helen V. Faulkner; brothers, Garnett Avon “Johnny” Faulkner, Bruce D. Faulkner and Billy W. Faulkner; and son, Frankie (Faulkner, Jr.) Sutton.
Survivors include his longtime partner, Patricia Durham; daughter, Sandra D. Ray; son, Robert R. Faulkner; daughter-in-law, Kimau T. Faulkner; granddaughter, Naomi S.A. Brown; grandson, Austin R. Faulkner; three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Charles Spears officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgetop Cemetery near Crofton.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
