Beverly “Bud” Hearon, 84, of Hanson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Hearford House in Owensboro. Bud was born in Wheatcroft on Sept. 26, 1936, to the late Albert Gordon and Oma Nadine Hearon. He was in the U.S. Air Force and is a veteran of the Korean War. He was an engineer on the railroad.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha “Bert” Hearon.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise Gates (Jeremy) of Twining, Michigan, and Melinda Carey of Lapeer, Michigan; stepdaughter Bonnie Evans of Allady, Tennessee; stepson William Koths of Taylor, Michigan; two brothers, Steve Hearon (Nancy) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Larry Hearon (Tomika) of Flatrock, Michigan; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be noon Friday at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay with Bro. Barry Cullen officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Cemetery in Clay. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
In memory of Bud, memorial contributions can be made to Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
