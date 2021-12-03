Lucille Hawkins Metheny passed away quietly on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, due to a life of 93 years. She was born Dec. 13, 1928.
There is a remaining family of three grandchildren, Patrick Henry, Robin Metheny and Bill Metheny; two nieces, Debbie and Rhonda Hawkins; and nephew Timothy Hawkins.
There will be a graveside service followed by a reception at 1 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Hill Church in Eddyville.
Donations can be made to Pleasant Hill Church in Eddyville in care of Dunn Funeral Home, Attn.: Kile Dunn, 301 Fairview Ave., Eddyville, KY 42038. These funds will go toward the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery upkeep.
