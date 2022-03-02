John “Tommy” Thomas Osborne Jr., 77, of St. Charles, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Born January 12, 1945, to the late John and Edith (Dickenson) Osborne of White Plains, he worked as a coal miner and electrician for Colonial P&M and Island Creek Coal until retirement. He attended New Salem Baptist Church. Tommy enjoyed hunting and fishing, mowing, and tinkering with a mower. Taking care of his family and checking in with his children was always his priority.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Gail (Driver) Osborne, and son, Christopher Todd Osborne.
Survived by his five children, Tracy (Warren) Walker of Dawson Springs, Stacy Osborne of Earlington, John (Marty) Osborne of Nortonville, Erin Osborne of Madisonville, and Zachary Osborne of St. Charles; seven grandchildren, Megan Posey, Jacob Crick, Karigan Osborne, Kaison Osborne, Alize Tandy, A’zrielle Tandy, and Ricky Tandy; three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Darren, and Zane Posey; and two sisters, Kewanna Cumens of Mortons Gap and Wetonna (Ronnie) Bruce of Nortonville.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Steve Rutherford officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will begin at 11 am on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
