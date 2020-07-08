Beloved sister, mother and grandmother, Carolyn “Sue” Menser of Anton Road, Madisonville, KY died peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2020, at the Heartford House, Hospice of Western KY. Sue was born in Canton, Missouri on Feb. 22, 1935, and grew up in Dawson Springs, KY., graduating from Charleston High School.
Sue worked twenty-five years for Hopkins County Regional Medical Center. She took pride in her work and dedication of her duties. Among her co-workers, Sue was known for her quick wit and efficiency in her profession.
The Menser family holds dear memories of summertime barbeques and winter gatherings when “Granny” prepared Christmas meals and gave heartfelt gifts to the people she held dear. Sue’s home was open for guests, anytime, and no one ever left her house without sitting around her table and enjoying good food and fellowship.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Beulah Kelley and her husband of fifty years, Jewell Menser. Sue’s living family include her brother, Gary Kelley, three children, Mike, Mark and Tammy Menser, six grandchildren, Aaron and John Menser, Luke Menser, Michelle Tissue, Lindsey McCarthy, and Chase Bannister. Eleven great-grandchildren also filled Sue’s life with much pride and joy.
The Menser family owes a debt of gratitude to Linda Bruce, Vicki Duncan, and Cecil Warrick. These friends became family as they gave their time, energies and support to Sue in her declining years of health in a way that can only be described as “servants of God.”
The Menser family will receive visitors at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Wednesday evening July 8, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. COVID protocol will be followed.
Graveside funeral service is being held at the Hicklin Cemetery in Anton, KY., Thursday morning July 9, 2020, at 9 a.m. Dress attire is cool casual. The service will be officiated by Dr. Tim Menser. The family requests that condolences be made to the Mahr Cancer Center: 900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, KY. 42431, phone: 270. 825. 5800, in memory of Sue Menser.
