George Ruffin Chandler, Jr., passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born on January 12, 1952, in Madisonville to Ellen and George Chandler. He graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School and the University of Tennessee.
Ruffin was an active member of the Madisonville community. He was a real estate developer and realtor associated with Rudd Real Estate and then Ken Gibson Realtors. Over the years he served on the Boards of the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, Trover Hospital, and the Paragon of Madisonville.
Ruffin loved a great joke, a party with a band, and a fun trip. For 10 years he helped coordinate the Coalfield Ball, a band party that donated proceeds to the community. He also regularly organized golf trips to Destin, weekends to Knoxville for Tennessee football, and duck hunts to the Bayou Club in Louisiana. He was the self-proclaimed Big Kahuna of the Pachyderms.
Ruffin is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Lowry Chandler, daughter Emily (Joe) Dagher of Louisville, KY, and son G.R. (Kelley) Chandler of Madisonville; four grandchildren: Eleanor, Samuel, George, and Henry; his sister Mary Lou (Bob) Boal, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances be made in the form of contributions. Donations can be sent to the Patrick Rudd Project (PRP Project, PO Box 1428, Madisonville, KY 42431) or to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation to impact care through the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center (900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431).
Services will be held privately for the family by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
