William Earl Rose, 72, of Madisonville died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. He retired from the City of Madisonville with the sanitation department and was a member of Celebration House of Worship in Madisonville.
Survivors: sisters, Patricia Diane Long and Norma Jean Barton.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
