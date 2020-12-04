Joyce Marie Knight, 92 of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born April 10, 1928 in Scottsville, KY to the late Will and Readie Newman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Knight; one infant daughter, Linda Paulette Carter; and step son, Fred Knight.
She was a former employee of Allen Co. War Memorial Hospital as a Nurse. Her and her husband founded the Knight Monument Co. She was an avid UK Basketball fan and loved working in her yard and in the flowers. She loved Sheena her big black cat and Toby Jack her Jack Russell. She faithfully attended Life Christian Center as long as her health wood allow.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Rodgers; grandsons, Wood (Sabrina) Rodgers and Jeff Rodgers; great grandchildren, Sarah Gibson, Rebecca Crowley, and McKenzie Renee Rodgers; 2 great great grandchildren, step granddaughter, Kim (Joe) Blue, step grandsons, Tommy Knight and Mark (Amie) Knight. She also leaves behind some very special people in her life, April and JJ Brown, Sandra and Kenny Cook, Charles Dockery, Dr. Dianne Goodale, and Bro. Pat Wilson.
Funeral services will be held privately Sunday, December 6, 2020. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
