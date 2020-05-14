Ricky Alan Carter, 65, of Madisonville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his residence with his wife by his side.
He was born July 18, 1954, in Madisonville to the late Mary Lou (Thompson) Carter and Jewell Ray Carter.
He was a member of Carters Chapel General Baptist Church in Madisonville. He was a simple man at heart with a quirky personality, and he loved the Lord and was loved by all who knew him. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was a jack-of-all-trades, doing carpentry, electrical and mechanical work. He loved tinkering in his garage and built a robot and mini dragline. He was an avid golfer, history buff and train enthusiast. He retired from P&M Coal in 1999 and Hart Equipment in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Christopher Dale Lane Sr.; one grandson; one granddaughter; and one great-great-grandchild.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sharon Carter; one daughter, Sharon Kay Lane of Madisonville; two sons, Joseph Alan (Deena) Carter of Robards and Ricky Monroe (Pam) Carter of Henderson; six grandchildren, Lindy (Heath) Rogers of Muhlenberg County, Kelly Ball, Ezra Carter, Conner Carter, all of Madisonville, Jeremie (Kelly) Lane of Princeton and Justin Lane of Madisonville; and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Pat (Tom) Wilgus and Pam Carter, both of Madisonville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
