Shirley T. Groves, 84, of Madisonville, KY passed away, October 20, 2021 at her residence in Madisonville.
She was born November 5, 1936, in Madisonville to the late Hubert Morton Brown and Blanche Polley Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Vossie Edward Groves; and one son, Gary Groves.
Shirley was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved UK Basketball and bird watching.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Billy) Brewer of Madisonville and Susan (Kim) Oatman of Winchester, KY; a daughter-in-law, Claudia Groves of Madisonville; her brothers, Kenneth Brown of Madisonville, Bobby (Sue) Brown of Nebo, KY, and Ronnie Brown of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Heath Brewer, Holly Oatman, Logan Oatman, Jayde Marsh, and Rhyan Conyers; and four great grandchildren, Mayce Brewer, Harrison Cowley, Piper Downey, and Ephraim Conyers.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday October 23, 2021 at Concord General Baptist Cemetery in Manitou, KY with Scott Heltsley officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
