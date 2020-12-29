Robbie Baird, 96, of Madisonville passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation in Madisonville where she resided for the past year. Mrs. Baird was born Feb. 21, 1924, in Hopkins County, to the late James and Ruby Hawkins.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, James Baird; her son, Tim Baird; and sisters, Nana Valentine and Mary Holloway.
Robbie spent most of her working career with the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Madisonville and retired as office manager. In later years, she served as a volunteer at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts. She was also a lifetime, faithful member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and served in many roles including deacon.
She loved homemaking, raising her son, traveling, bridge, crossword puzzles, sewing, and crafts. Robbie was the original extrovert who loved to laugh, make others laugh, and always showed up with a new joke. She faithfully stayed in touch with friends and family with calls, notes and cards, and never forgot a birthday or special occasion. Known as “Granny Yoo-Hoo”, she was a dedicated grandmother, who loved, encouraged and supported her grandsons always.
Robbie was fiercely independent, playful, fun-loving, and mischievous. She nearly always arrived late, adored shopping, especially a good sale, and kept everything organized, folded and neat as a pin. 80 years ago, she was a class officer and cheerleader at Providence High School, graduating very near the top of her class. She once said she could have been valedictorian, but she was too busy having fun.
She is survived by her grandsons, Jamie Baird (Heather), of Gallatin, Tennessee, Master Sgt. Ryan Baird (Stephanie), of Lacey, Washington, and Scott Baird (Caitlin) of Union City, New Jersey; three great-grandsons, Jamison, Nate and Noah Baird; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Regrettably, due to the dangers of Covid-19, attendance will be limited to family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.