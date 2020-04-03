Jerry Wayne Howton, 77, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He retired after working for many years for Bellsouth, was a member of Dawson Springs Baptist Temple and served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Rose Oliver Howton; son David Howton; sister Sue Cotton; and brothers the Rev. Donnie Howton, Larry Joe Howton, Dale Howton and Rocky Howton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental required social distancing, there will be a private visitation and service for Jerry Wayne Howton. A private burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
Service: Live streaming at 2 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page at facebook.com/beshearfuneral.
