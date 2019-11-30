Samuel Newman Railey, 62, of Clay, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. He was a member of New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Roxy Railey; sisters Clara Papineau, Susan Mayes and Beverly Henson; and brothers Billy Goodman and Bruce Goodman.
Service: Noon Saturday at New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church near Clay. Burial: New Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday.
Vanover Funeral Home in Clay is in charge of arrangements.
