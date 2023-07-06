Carl Eugene Winters, 62, Madisonville, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was a retired coal miner and member of The Sanctuary Church in Nortonville and served as a deacon and youth leader.
Survivors include daughters, Kassi Winters and Samantha Adamson; brother, Anthony Winters; sisters, Mary Smith and Erica Franklin; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral arrangements will
be private.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional services and arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.