Sallie Workman Stevens, 104, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30. She was born to the late William Kirkpatrick and Eula Daniels Kirkpatrick on May 2, 1915, in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Stevens; and her three children, Bettie (Bill) Cornette, William Workman and Alice (George) LeGrand.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Sallie Cornette Bolton, Sharon LeGrand Voith, Steve LeGrand, William Workman and Renea Workman; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be noon Thursday, Dec. 12, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.