NORTONVILLE — Erik Lee Putman, 23, of Nortonville, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Survivors: parents, Ronnie and Sherry (Williams) Putman; sister, Paige Miller; and brother, Aaron Putman.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at New Salem Baptist Church, Nortonville. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Nortonville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.
