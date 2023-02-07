PROVIDENCE — Kenneth Melton Davis, 75, of Providence, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Feb. 5, 2023. Kenny was born Mar. 27, 1947, in Providence to Denver and Katherine Davis. In 1977, he met his wife, Vanessa, “Dale” as he often called her, at York where they worked together. They got married Oct. 27, 1978, and raised four sons, Chris, Jesse, Casey, and Scott. Later in life, Kenny worked as an electrician and deer taxidermist. He was a jack-of-all-trades, always living within his means and enjoying the simple pleasures of life.
If you knew Kenny, you knew he was an avid lover of the outdoors and spent the majority of his time hunting and fishing. Allegedly, he was quite the rule-breaker when it came to the limits of hunting. If you had the pleasure of going with him, you most likely have some legendary stories to tell. His love for the outdoors was only surpassed by the love he had for his family. He was especially passionate and proud of all his grandchildren and his great-grandson.
If he wasn’t in the woods or on the river, you could find him playing a game of cards with friends and family, or at the local Redwood. He had a lifelong love affair with coffee, scratch-offs, and cigarettes. He was an amusing storyteller, had a nickname for everyone, and always had a new joke to share with you. Kenny was admired by everyone who met him, and he loved that. He was sweet on people doting on him. No matter the circumstance, you’d always leave with a word of advice. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and sense of humor. Kenny was a strong, proud, and good man; he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vanessa (Lynn) Davis; his three brothers, Junior, Dee, and Gary; one sister, Betty; his four sons and their wives, Chris (Lori) Davis, Jesse (Jennifer) Davis, Casey (Carlie), and his daughter-in-law, Jessica Lynn Teague Davis, who preceded him in death, and Scott (Tiffany) Davis; twelve grandchildren, Ethan and his wife, Casey, Erica, Wyatt, Weston, Evan, Miley, Carsen, Colbie, Alana, Ava, and MaryAnn; and one great-grandson, Easton.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Providence, with Bro. Chris Cummins officiating, with the burial to follow in the Green Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Melton Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
“Don’t worry, or feel sad for me, I’m fishin’ with the Master of the sea.” — Dalmar Pepper
“Watch out for deer and don’t pass nobody.”- Kenneth Melton Davis
