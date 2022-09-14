Kimi Lynn Davis, 34, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born July 21, 1988, in Sandusky, Ohio. Her hobbies and interests included drawing, gardening, reading, and writing.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Davis; father, Rod Cameron Davis; aunt, Jeannette Davis; uncle, Donald Davis; cousin, Brandon Jones; grandfather, Richard Feaga; and great-grandmother, Josephine Chaffee. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Kimi is survived by her three daughters, Stevey Williams, Maggie Williams, and Mary Williams; son, Sebastian Davis; sister, Jennifer Womack; grandmother, Betty Keller; aunts, Debbie Ruddy, Cynthia Jerome, Pamela Rudd, Tracy Feaga Kowalski, and Sandy Stacy; uncle, Jason Feaga; and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Say not in grief that she is no more but live in thankfulness that she was.
