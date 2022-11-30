Connie Fay Sharp, 59, of Madisonville, passed away peacefully at 6:33 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born May 1, 1963, a native of Madisonville, she was the daughter of the late George Sharp and Ophelia McFarland Sharp. She was a faithful member of Branch Street Church of God in Christ in Madisonville where she served in many capacities including the usher board, choir, youth ministry, hospitality, and as a Sunday school teacher and secretary. She was employed with Tyson Foods in Robards where she had worked as a union steward and orientation trainer of new hires for over 25 years. She was a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School, and she ran track and field and sang in the chorus.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Martin and Gary Sharp, and two sisters, Georgia Campbell and JoAnne Smalls.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories two sons, Kevin (Amy) Sharp and Tyler Sharp, both of Madisonville; one daughter, Tymara (Demarcus) Ogburn of Clarksville, Tennessee; two brothers, James Sharp of Springfield, Massachusetts and Donnie (Brenda) Sharp of Madisonville; two sisters, Stacia Mayes of Madisonville and Vanessa (Wayne) Huff of Hope Mills, North Carolina; one aunt, Bobbie Jo (Calvin) Reeves of Cleveland, Ohio; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Connie’s life will be celebrated at noon Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, with Elder John Henry Nichols Jr. officiating and Elder Kenneth Walker giving the eulogy. Burial will be in Elliott Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation and wake services will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Connie’s service will be live-streamed on Elliott Mortuary’s Facebook page beginning at noon central time.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her professional services and arrangements.
Condolences to the family can be shared at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.