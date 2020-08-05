GREENVILLE — Rita Kay Evans, 63, of Greenville, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 8:05 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Evans was born Aug. 22, 1956, in Morgantown. She was a homemaker and member of Mud River Union Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wade Evans Sr.; father, Jesse Henderson; sister, Sheila Henderson; and grandmother, Lucy Ann Cardwell.
She is survived by her children, Jenny (Darrin) Browning, of Nortonville, William (Alicia) Evans Jr., of Nortonville, Timothy (Nicole) Evans, of Petersburg, Indiana, Lena (Jason) Bandy, of Hopkinsville, Jesse Evans, of Bloomington, Indiana, and Shawna (Alex) Watson, of Greenville; grandchildren, Alisha (Jake) Menser, Jacob (Hunter) Browning, Kaylee Evans, Khloe Evans, Timothy M. Evans, Kassandra Evans, Kaylynn (Robert) Huggins, Elizabeth Bandy, Sara Carter, Novaeh Watson, Zoey Watson, and William Watson; great-grandchildren Cali Menser, Kopen Browning, and Felicity Huggins; brothers, Randel Henderson, Kenny Smith, and Josh (Tara) Smith; sisters, Cathy (Chris) Pardue and Dieanna (Tony) Hunt; mother, Maxine Smith, of Morgantown; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Brian Haire officiating. Burial in Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
