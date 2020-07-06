Tom Rodgers, 81, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home.
He was a member at the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan Edmonson and Cathy Carnes; and son, Mark Rodgers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions: Teen Challenge, 231 St. Rt. 2839, Dixon, KY 42409.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.