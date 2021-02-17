The Rev. Joseph Edward Garrigan, born in Brooklyn, NY on January 1, 1947, passed away March 29, 2020 at St Anthony’s Hospital in Gig Harbor, WA. at the age of 73. Edward graduated in 1965 from Madisonville High School (KY). He then earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Wabash College in 1969 where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, and a Master of Arts degree in Theological Studies from Yale University. He completed his education and preparation for ministry at the Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, MA. and the General Theological Seminary in New York City where he was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Sacred Theology.
Father Garrigan, as he was known to parishioners and colleagues, served faithfully as an Episcopalian Priest for 42 years. He was Rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Doylestown, PA from 1979 to 2004 and continued to serve the greater Philadelphia Episcopal community until his retirement in 2015. He was known for his challenging and insightful messages and in 1996 a compilation of his sermons titled “Comfortable Words” was published.
Edward was known for his deep and abiding love of Dachshunds, Coca-Cola, and Wabash College. When not preaching, he preferred to spend his mornings in contemplative silence, with coffee and a lightly toasted sesame seed bagel. An introvert, he took long walks in every season and found peace in nature. He loved the ballet, the BBC news network, as well as any and all of the Woodhouse novels. His wife of three decades, Jan, was his most cherish friend and companion. They met in a local bookstore, bonded over their love for literature, and shared a life together, filled with the daily exchange of wit, humor, and warmth.
Despite spending much of his life in the northeast, he was a Kentucky boy in soul and spirit. Edward knew all the verses to “My Old Kentucky Home” by heart and sang it faithfully every Derby Day. A true southerner, he believed no meal was complete without well-cooked pork. Edward originally wanted to be an architect, but upon realizing his dislike of chemistry and math, he began to explore other callings. He devoted his life to ministering to the needs of the Episcopal church. He cherished his family, and particularly doted on his grandchildren. He taught them, even in the darkest of circumstance, to live by the words of St Julian of Norwich: “All shall be well, all shall be well, all manner of things shall be well.”
Edward was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Veronica Garrigan and J.W. and Ruth McMahon, and by his father Thomas Eugene Garrigan. He is survived by his wife and soulmate Jan Garrigan of Sag Harbor, WA; and their family: Stepchildren Eugene , Jeffrey, Betsy and Robin; grandchildren Katharine, Benjamin, Christina, Peter, Claire, Jack, Jannah, and Michael; great-granddaughter Carmen and one practically ornery yet beloved cat, Lola. Also surviving are his mother JoAnn McMahon Garrigan Minton of Madisonville, KY; brothers Thomas P. (Betty Lou) of Charleston SC. and Michael E. (Anita) of Hanson, KY.
A memorial service is will be planned in Doylestown, PA at St Paul’s Episcopal Church sometime after the restrictions are lifted.
