CLAY — Marie L. Vaughn, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born in Clay Sept. 3, 1944, to the late W.E. “Bill” Lambert and Alma Matthews Lambert. She graduated from Clay High School in 1962 and attended Madisonville Community College where she obtained her associate’s degree, and she also attended Lockyear Business College. She worked for the Department of Community Based Services for Protection and Permanency for 15 years and retired in 2010. She was a member of Redeeming Love First General Baptist Church in Clay for many years.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Eva Mae Lambert Tweddell and Frances Lambert Parrish.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Vaughn of Clay; niece, Venita Curry of Manitou; nephew, Dennis Parrish of Dixon; great-nieces, Stacey Parrish, Stephanie Parrish (Adi-Rico), and Whitney Parrish; and great-great-niece and nephew, Peyton and Landon Shemwell.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Vanover Funeral Home, with Chaplain Pat Dew officiating with burial to follow in Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Oddfellows Cemetery, C/O Jessica Mitchell, 750 Oscar Todd Road, Clay, KY 42404.
Online condolences can be made to www.vanoverfuneralhome.com.
