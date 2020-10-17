The Rev. Jerry Cortez Easley, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Princeton on Oct. 20, 1940, to Cortez Easley of Princeton and the late Imogene Easley.
The Rev. Easley was a member of Suthards Baptist Church. He was a pastor for 57 years having served several churches in Caldwell, Crittenden, Webster and Hopkins Counties and had worked at Houchens Save A Lot in Madisonville.
He was a past Master Mason and belonged to E.W. Turner Lodge in Earlington and was a Kentucky Colonel. The Rev. Easley loved his grandchildren.
The Rev. Easley is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Easley of Madisonville; his father, Cortez Easley of Princeton; two sons, Michael Easley and his wife, Joy, of Madisonville and Jerrod Easley and his wife, Tammy, of Princeton; one grandchild, Bryan Goff and his wife, Lacy, of Mortons Gap; two great-grandchildren, Riley Goff and Blake Riley; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Suthards Baptist Church in Suthards with Bro. Sam Haulk officiating, and burial to follow at Suthards Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday with Masonic services at 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Goff, Brian Ruffin, Darwin Rideout, Dylan Baker, Todd Oliver and Roger Osborne.
Memorial contributions can be made to Baptist Health Hospice at Baptist Health Foundation, 900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431 or the South Hopkins Fire Department, P.O. Box 201, Mortons Gap, KY 42440.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
