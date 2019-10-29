William E. "Bill" Wright, 97, of Hanson, formerly of Sebree, passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He was born May 28, 1922, in Onton to the late Alexis and Nancy (Roland) Wright.
He was a field operator for Texas Gas and a farmer. He was also a lifetime member of the Onton United Methodist Church and a World War II Navy veteran who served in the Pacific Theater. He was a member of American Legion Austin Collins post. He also loved to fish and was an avid UK basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Etta Kahn "Connie" Wright.
Bill is survived by son David (Martha) Wright, of Sebree, and a daughter, Nancy (John) Klein, of Henderson; three grandchildren, Justin Wright, of Louisville, Brittainy Klein, of Palm Bay, Fla., and Bryan Scott of Manitou; two great-grandchildren, Hunter Scott and Makaylee Scott; two sisters, Bettye Powell, of Sebree, and Linda Williams, of Clarksville, Tenn.; and two brothers, Roland Wright, of Marietta Ga. and Tony Wright, of Union, Mo.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree with Pastor Chris Lewis officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Henderson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice. Condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family of William E. Wright, please visit Tribute Store.
