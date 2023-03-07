Mary Katherine Allen, 68, of Madisonville, died Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors: husband, Jimmy Meacham; son, John Dunning; daughters, Maria Harris and Jennifer Meacham Coppedge; and sisters, Carolyn Esters, Libby Gooch, and Norma Ashby.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.