CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Francis hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Wilbur Bailey Brothers, 89, formerly of Hopkins County, surrounded by his family, finished his Earthly journey and went to his heavenly home. Bailey was born March 28, 1933, in White Plains to Francis Browning and Ina Whitfield Brothers.
Bailey married Doris Christine Crick November 9, 1951, and they have celebrated over 70 years of marriage. Bailey graduated from Nortonville High School in 1951. He served in the Army as a tank commander during the Korean War, and after his discharge from the Army, he began a career in the coal mines of Western Kentucky. Bailey worked 37 years in the underground mines as a mechanic, electrician, and a maintenance foreman. He was a dedicated Christian man, serving in his local church through the years as a deacon, song leader, and Sunday School teacher, which he did up into his early 80s, and he was a mentor and advisor to many young men.
Bailey was preceded in death by his parents, and his three sisters, Bessie Basham, Eulah Prowse, and Beulah Fox.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; his two sons, Gary (Rose) Brothers of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Faron (Lynn) Brothers of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Carden of Huntsville, Alabama, Julie (David) Urzi of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Russell (Bel) Brothers of Madisonville, and Aaron Brothers of Manitou; nine great-grandchildren; two nephews; three nieces; and several other family members.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Reverend Gary Brothers officiating. Burial will be in New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
