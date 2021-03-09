Sondra Yvonne Payne Pool, 62, of Hanson, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021.
She was born in Hopkins County, on Nov. 7, 1958, to the late Luther and Chlorine Payne.
Mrs. Pool attended Calvary Temple Church in Hanson, and had worked as Laundry Room Supervisor at the Senior Citizens Nursing Home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Donald Payne, Jody Brooks, Randall Payne, Ruford Payne, Connie Payne, Daris Payne, and Dennis Payne.
Mrs. Pool is survived by her husband, James “Wayne” Pool, of Hanson; her daughter, Melissa Ryan, of Madisonville; one granddaughter, Chaslyn Ryan; three sisters, Mentha Justice ,of Nortonville, Sharon Adamson, of Nortonville, and Delilah Groves, of Madisonville; one brother, Gary Payne, of Nortonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Dean Durham officiating and burial to follow at Gamblin Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Pool, Willie Pool, Carroll Reynolds, Richard Ryan, Joshua Vincent, Melissa Ryan, and Chaslyn Ryan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Payne and Danny Ashby.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
