Lanna Sue Vincent, 82, of Madisonville, formerly of Providence, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Providence. She served one term as Webster County clerk, and she worked several years at Hudson Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Providence and Norman Boggess Chevrolet in Madisonville. She also worked at Webster County Audubon Area and worked as a bailiff for the Webster County sheriff at the Webster County Courthouse. She was a Kentucky Colonel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Vincent.
Survivors include her son, Rick Vincent (Brenda) of Haubstadt, Indiana; five grandchildren, Brittnie Hopper (Dom), Brian Vincent, Candace Raney, Jennifer Petitjean and Shauna Woolems; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be at Townsend Cemetery in Dixon. The Rev. Andy Corbin will officiate.
Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Victory Baptist Church, c/o Patty White, 14 Grove Road, Providence, KY 42450. Family and friends can light a candle or leave a condolence at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
