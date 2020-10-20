Sherrill Marie Burden Hooper, 70, of Madisonville, went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born Aug. 28, 1950, in Hopkins County to Ethel Marie Durbin Burden and the late Rev. John C. Burden. She was also preceded in death by one brother, John Curtis Burden.
Sherrill was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was a retired substance abuse therapist.
Sherrill is survived by her son, Aaron Hooper; granddaughter, Kendal Hooper; mother, Ethel Marie Burden; sister, Claudia Green, all of Madisonville; and one brother, Paul Isaiah (Sandra) Burden of Jacksonville, FL.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be mailed to Claudia Green & Family at 230 Randall Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.