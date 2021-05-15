Maishara Eshe Scisney-Givens, 25, of Madisonville, entered into her eternal rest at 11:47 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Born June 15, 1995, in Lexington, she was the daughter of Daundra Scisney Logan and Everett Givens. She was a faithful member of Word of Faith Christian Center in Madisonville and worked as an office manager at Caris Counseling Center in Madisonville. She was a recent graduate of Madisonville Community College with a degree in business management.
She is survived by her parents, aforementioned Daundra Scisney (LyDon) Logan of Madisonville and Everett (Tayna) Givens of Erlanger; grandparents Elder Clarence (Mary) Scisney of Madisonville and Everett Martin of Lexington; a brother, Elijah Givens of Erlanger; sisters Charrion Shivley of Louisville, Tonya Wilson of Morganfield, Kennedy Logan of Frankfort and Talya Givens of Erlanger; a special friend, Travon Alexander of Lexington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her life will be celebrated and her degree will be presented at the celebration noon Monday at Victory Church, 615 Brown Road, Madisonville. Elder Marvin Hightower will officiate. Burial will be in Browder Cemetery in Hopkins County with a balloon release graveside. Visitation and wake services will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
Masks are required upon entry.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements.
