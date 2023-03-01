Mary Faye Cumens, 73, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
She was born April 4, 1949 in Winston County, AL to the late Eldon Edgil and Mary Louise Heard Edgil. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Cumens, and sister, Jolene Raburn.
Mrs. Cumens made her living as a homemaker and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She loved watching the Hallmark channel, with Christmas movies on her TV year round. She also was an in-house babysitter throughout her life. Her children and grandchildren were the highlight of her life.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tabetha (Carl) Lyell and Tammy Cumens, both of Madisonville; son, Jason (Erica) Cumens of Madisonville; sister, Lucy Carpenter of Haleyville, AL; brother, Jimmy Edgil of Augusta, GA and Eugene Edgil of Haleyville; grandchildren, Wade (Julie) Francis, Austin (Kristin) Francis, Jasondra Cumens, Jason “Bubba” (Skylar) Cumens, Asia Smith, India Smith, Jordan Smith, Israel Smith, and Jaron; and great grandchildren, Remington Francis, Brantley Francis, Jasiah Cumens, and Sincere Smith.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel with Rev. Kellan Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Cumens, Wade Francis, Austin Francis, Carl Lyell, Jason “Bubba” Cumens, Jr, and Jim Francis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barnett-Strother Funeral Home at 2285 North Main St. Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
