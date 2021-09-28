Juanita Wilson Witherspoon, 84, of Providence passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at her home.
Juanita was born in Providence on February 22, 1937, to the late James and Elvie Wilson.
She was a seamstress and owner and operator of Versakleen Dry Cleaners in Providence for several years.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death a granddaughter, Johnna.
Survivors include her husband Joe of 64 years; two daughters, Gracie McKinsey (Johnny) and JoNell Blanford (Danny,) both of Providence; one son, Thomas Witherspoon (Linda), of Madisonville; seven grandchildren, Emily, Zach, Josh, Jessie, Jamey, Niki and Kristen; and two step-grandchildren, Candice and Jordan; a beloved cousin, Georgia Mitchell; and niece, Jeannie Amar and nephew, Eric Wilson.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay with Brother Terry Rhye and Shane Amar officiating. Burial will be in Green Grove Cemetery in Providence. Visitation will be Sunday 10 a.m. til service time at the funeral home.
