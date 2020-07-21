Jerry Morris Dickerson, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday July 16, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born in Evansville, Indiana on April 20, 1949, to the late Murl and Loretta Dickerson.
Jerry was a beautician for 40-plus years with a brief period as a representative for Redken hair products. He absolutely loved his customers and what he did. He was widely known for his caring heart and contagious laugh. He will be truly missed on this earth by those that knew him.
Survived by his loving partner of 16 years, Cody Lindsey; brothers, Eddie (Carol) Dickerson, of Orlando, Florida, Danny (Cindy) Dickerson of Madisonville, Brian (Buffy) Dickerson, of Charlotte, Tennessee; and his faithful dog, Sampson.
Graveside service after cremation will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Onton Cemetery in Onton. Pastor Chris Lewis will officiate. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life to be planned after the masks come off and we can share hugs and smiles.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you might consider a donation to your local food bank.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
