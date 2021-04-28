Ernest Ann Kemp, 79 of Athens, AL formerly of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Athens.
She was born August 2, 1941 in Madisonville to the late Ernest Kemp and Rubye Zigler Page.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Madisonville and librarian in Dawson Springs. She loved architecture and was also a member of DAR. She was an alumni of Peabody Vanderbilt University. Ann was author along with Tim Williams of The Parthenon an introduction.
She is survived by her companion, Timothy Dale Williams of Athens, AL and several cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday April 28, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Timothy Williams officiating. Entombment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
