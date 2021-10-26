Barry Thomas Malone Sr., 68, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Saturday at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
He was employed by General Electric Aircraft for 40 years. He served as a Big Brother and a KY Colonel. Barry never met a stranger and loved to travel and spend time with his family. He especially enjoyed coaching his children and grandchildren in sports. He enjoyed mowing, dancing and Rock-N-Roll.
Barry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Malone; one son B.J. (Alanna) Malone; three daughters, Tracy (Calvin) Naylor, Jennifer (Jeremy) Hudgin, Patty (Dave) Baumgardner; two sisters, Patty Sterling and Shelly Ackermann; twelve grandchildren, Christian (Gabby) Naylor, Micah (Grace) Naylor, Jacob (Abi) Naylor, Jacob Hudgin, Zach Hudgin, Drew Hudgin, Brylee Baumgardner, Audrey Malone, Blakely Baumgardner, Brody Malone, Isaac Malone, and Ethan Storey; one great-granddaughter, Rosemary Naylor; several nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Loretta Pickett Malone; two sisters, Geri Peick and Rosemary Rottmann.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barry’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.
Memorial services will follow at 4 p.m. at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
