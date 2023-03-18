Barbara Lou Bibbee, 74, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born February 13, 1949 in Madisonville, to the late Harold Critser and Eleanor Deane Lilly Critser.
She is survived by her two sons, Brian Wayne Bibbee and his partner, Antje Gamble, and Blake Remmington and his wife, Lindsey Bibbee; a sister, Beverly Benkhatar of Ft. Myers, FL; two grandchildren, Samuel Bibbee and William Crawford.
Barbara enjoyed watching TV, being with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader including the Bible and was a Registered Nurse for over 50 Years.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett- Strother Funeral Home.
