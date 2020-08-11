Nancy White, 79, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born on April 10, 1941, in Madisonville to the late Rosa Leona Pleasant Davis and Bracie Owen Davis. Nancy was formerly employed with Western Kentucky Hospital Services in Madisonville. Nancy enjoyed shopping, loved going to church services and was always on the go. She was of the Holiness faith.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvis White; and her brother, Donnie Moore.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammie Cruz, of Madisonville; sons, Rodney Glenn White, of Madisonville, Alvis Henry (Cathy) White, Jr. of Danville, Virginia, and Troy Lee (Tammy) White, of Madisonville; sister, Patsy Sue Davis, of Madisonville; brother, Nelson (Gloria) Davis, of Chandler, Indiana; grandchildren, Christopher Fox, Crystal Stark, Rafael Cruz, Jr., Roberto Cruz, Allison White, Rachel White, Heath White, Kira White and Tosha; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at McKnight Cemetery in Dawson Springs, KY. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
