Robert Ray Mason Sr., also known as “Ray Boone” or simply “Boone,” was born May 10, 1928, in Clay to Murray A. Mason and Agnus Lowe-Murray. He departed this life on Dec. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He attended school in Webster County but never finished high school because he had to help support the family. Ray, as he was sometimes called, worked in numerous coal mines for most of his life. He retired after 40-plus years with Island Creek Coal Co. Ray had a passion for rabbit hunting and baseball, and if you let him tell it, he was a professional at both.
He confessed Christ in his life and joined Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Providence in his later years. His pastor at that time was the late Herbert Haynes. He also was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist church choir.
Ray was united in marriage on Dec. 15, 1946, to Eva Iona Eaves. They were married for 57 years. To this union, four children were born, Rae-Etta Brodgen, Charles Harrison Mason and Minister Robert Ray Mason Jr. One child died at birth. He loved his family, and with the help of Eva, he raised their children up knowing the importance of family. He loved all his family and had a loving and open heart for them all. Boone, Uncle Boone and Ray Boone will be deeply missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Eva Iona Mason; his oldest brother, “MJ” Mason; son Charles Mason; and lovely sister Quinceola Dumars, all from Chicago.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Lucille Watson of Evansville, Indiana; brother Nathaniel Mason (Felecia) of Providence; son Minister Robert R. Mason Jr. and his wife, Diane Mason (deceased) of Providence; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Marable Temple COGIC in Providence. Burial will be at Williams Cemetery in Providence. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday.
Services have been entrusted to Mason and Sons Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.