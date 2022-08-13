Jon “Mike” Harrell, 56, of Madisonville died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a self-employed carpenter.

Survivors: wife, Stacy Vannoy Harrell; sons, Jonathan (Ashlyn) Harrell, Blake (Kara) Harrell, and Jordan (Ashton) Harrell; daughter, Misty Rickard; sisters, Jennifer (Jimmy) Todd and Amanda Lee; and brother, Jamie (Anne) Harrell.

Service: 2 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.

