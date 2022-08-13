Jon “Mike” Harrell, 56, of Madisonville died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a self-employed carpenter.
Survivors: wife, Stacy Vannoy Harrell; sons, Jonathan (Ashlyn) Harrell, Blake (Kara) Harrell, and Jordan (Ashton) Harrell; daughter, Misty Rickard; sisters, Jennifer (Jimmy) Todd and Amanda Lee; and brother, Jamie (Anne) Harrell.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.